Lane football player charged with using helmet to break into vending machine

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Lane College football player was arrested on counts of theft and vandalism, Saturday.

According to court documents, police were called to Harper Hall, just before 8 p.m. due to a fire alarm. But when they arrived, they found a vandalized vending machine.

Robert Johnson Jr. is accused of using his football helmet to smash the glass of the vending machine, causing more than $1,000 in damages. He’s also charged with taking food from inside the machine. Officers estimate the value of the food to be less than $500.

Officers said after the vandalism and theft, Johnson moved a floor lamp to try and block the view of a surveillance camera.

Johnson’s bond is set at $5,000.