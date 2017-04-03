Lingering Showers into the Evening

________________________________________________________________________

Weather Update – 4:00 p.m. Monday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have been moving through West Tennessee today bringing some small hail and gusty winds. Our risk for severe weather for the rest of the day is very low. Another cold front will move through West Tennessee on Wednesday after which a frost will be possible toward the end of the week!

TONIGHT

Scattered showers will be possible through the early evening hours with winds gradually calming down overnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower to middle 50s by sunrise at 6:38 Tuesday morning.

Skies will become clearer on Tuesday with periods of sunshine. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 70s and even near 80° but the warm weather won’t last all week! Temperatures could reach the 30s by the weekend bringing a potential for a frost to the area.



Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com