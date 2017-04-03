Local experts spread awareness for World Autism Awareness Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — Sunday was World Autism Awareness Day, so WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News went to the Learning and Therapy Center of Jackson to learn more about a disorder that is part of our community.

Autism is a neurological disorder usually characterized by challenges in behavior, social interactions, communication, and language development.

Shiloh Beene, director for autism resources, says a good way to look at people with autism is that they lack in some areas while excelling in others, just like everybody else.

“It’s one of those disabilities that is referred to as an ‘invisible disability,'” Beene said. “You can’t look at someone and say, ‘oh yes, that’s autism,’ and it’s commonly misunderstood because of that.”

Shiloh says autism is usually recognized at a younger age but has not been proven to be hereditary.

If you are interested in learning more about autism or would like to volunteer with your local autism agency, you can visit autism-resources-midsouth.org.