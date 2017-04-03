Mugshots : Madison County : 3/31/17 – 4/03/17

1/62 Megan White DUI, simple possession/casual exchange

2/62 Deanta Pearson Disorderly conduct

3/62 Wendell Daugherty Violation of probation

4/62 Veronica Smith Criminal trespass, shoplifting

5/62 Valerie Leland Simple domestic assault

6/62 Travis Love Aggravated domestic assault

7/62 Thomas Sabado Violation of probation

8/62 Tanya Clark Vandalism

9/62 Takenia Dase Criminal impersonation, violation of probation, failure to appear

10/62 Tabetha Wadley No charges entered

11/62 Steven Liggett Schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/62 Stephon Phinnessee Simple domestic assault

13/62 Stacy Hayes Violation of probation, failure to comply

14/62 Rose Bacardi Simple domestic assault, public intoxication

15/62 Robert Johnson Theft under $500, vandalism

16/62 Raymond Cannon Public intoxication, failure to appear

17/62 Montavious Hunt Leaving the scene of accident

18/62 Michael Growe Public intoxication

19/62 Michael Golden DUI

20/62 Mia Williams Driving on revoked/suspended license

21/62 Melissa Ballard Driving on revoked/suspended license

22/62 Marcus Wolfe DUI, violation of implied consent law

23/62 Marcus Graves Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

24/62 Marcus Folks Violation of probation, failure to appear

25/62 Lyndon Fuller Contempt of court

26/62 Laveta Hays DUI

27/62 Kevin Doss Violation of community corrections

28/62 Joseph Scott Simple domestic assault

29/62 Johnathan Gooch DUI, violation of implied consent law, driving while unlicensed

30/62 John Repecho Hit-and-run property damage

31/62 Jetarius Ross Resisting stop/arrest, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

32/62 Jessie McKinnie Simple domestic assault

33/62 Jeremy Sterling DUI, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license

34/62 Jeremy Sangster DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

35/62 Jeffery Childress Simple domestic assault

36/62 Jason Dotson Violation of probation

37/62 Jarret Hineline Driving on revoked/suspended license

38/62 Eliga Glenn Simple domestic assault

39/62 Edward Hanson Public intoxication

40/62 Donald Russ Driving on revoked/suspended license, habitual motor offender

41/62 Deonius Hines DUI, schedule II drug violations, violation of implied consent law

42/62 Dea’sha Noldon Simple possession/casual exchange

43/62 David Morales Driving on revoked/suspended license

44/62 Darian Harper DUI

45/62 Daniel Rojas Driving while unlicensed

46/62 Dakota Cupples Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

47/62 Cornelius Mays No charges entered

48/62 Clyde Odom Driving on revoked/suspended license

49/62 Christopher Puckett Driving on revoked/suspended license

50/62 Charles Carey Driving on revoked/suspended license

51/62 Carolyn Bonds Driving on revoked/suspended license

52/62 Carey Goodman Violation of community corrections

53/62 Bria McCullough DUI, leaving the scene of accident, driving on revoked/suspended license

54/62 Bradley Walters Schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

55/62 Bobby Parks Violation of parole

56/62 Bobby Owens No charges entered

57/62 Berlie Hieagle Simple domestic assault

58/62 Antown Haywood Aggravated domestic assault

59/62 Antonio Golden Aggravated assault

60/62 Antonio Forrest Forgery, failure to comply, violation of probation, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

61/62 Anthony Coble Violation of probation, failure to appear

62/62 Amos Douglass Schedule IV drug violations





























































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/31/17 and 7 a.m. on 4/03/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.