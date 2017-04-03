New details in a fatal wreck on Browns Church Road

MADISON, TENN — A deadly early morning crash on a rainy, winding road.

“We know two were ejected from the vehicle.” Madison County Sheriff John Mehr said.

Now the Madison County Sheriff’s Department is turning to the community to help crack the case.

“We just want to know the truth and want to know what happened.” Mehr said.

Police responded around 4am to a one vehicle crash on Browns Church Road on March 27th.

“We believe speed was a factor in this and they probably lost control and ended up crashing and turning.” Mehr said.

A 22-year-old woman was killed and a man was airlifted to a nearby hospital. Their names have yet to be released by the sheriff’s department, however the sheriff is releasing new information.

“There might have been a third person in the vehicle at some time either before the crash or during the crash and we have not been able to ascertain who that person is.” Mehr said.

Sheriff Mehr says the third person is possibly a white man. He says there are different elements making this case tricky.

“Drinking was involved in this accident so we need to try to get the public’s help.” Mehr said.

Now flags flood the area helping investigators tell the story of that night.

With the possibility of a third person in the vehicle anyone with details or information is encouraged to come forward where there might be a reward.

“If somebody calls crime stoppers with information then crime stoppers will pay a reward for information and then if you will contact the sheriffs office and ask to speak to one of the investigators working the case.”