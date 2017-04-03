Police: 12 stolen guns, other property recovered in McKenzie

McKENZIE, Tenn. — A dozen guns, drugs and stolen items are seized after police and deputies raid a home in McKenzie.

According to McKenzie police, Jeremy DeWayne Willis was taken into custody Thursday after officers found 11 long guns, one handgun, crystal meth, Xanax and Percocet pills along with counterfeit money, four stolen TVs and three stolen jewelry boxes.

Willis faces multiple charges in McKenzie including gun counts.

He also is charged with aggravated burglary and theft in Henderson and Weakley counties.