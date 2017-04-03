Program helps Hardin County High School students find local jobs

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A welding position is just one of the many opportunities offered to Hardin County High School students through a new program called WAPP.

“We just started brainstorming on, what do they need in a workforce going forward, and what are we missing?” Hardin County School Board member Brad Jones said. “And it brings us the opportunity for us all to come together as one and provide these kids with the benefit of a good career and future here in Hardin County.”

WAPP stands for Workforce Alliance Partnership for Placement and was formed through a partnership between the Hardin County School Board and local business leaders.

“It’s been very rewarding, especially for those who aren’t looking for post-secondary education such as a four-year college and let them know that there are opportunities out there rather than having to go and get a college degree,” WAPP Career Coordinator Lonnie Miller said.

Local businesses say they have a variety of jobs available.

“We want to be able to recruit here, and we feel like we’ve missed that with the younger kids that are coming out of high school,” said Chris Pierce, owner of Design Team Sign Company.

Cody Murphy says he’s already been promoted in a job that, thanks to the program, he was able to get overnight.

“We took a tour. I called the next day,” said Murphy, a Hardin County High School senior. “Jamie gave me a chance to work here. I started off welding. Now I’m on break press. I’ve been here for almost three months now.”

Students we spoke with from Hardin County High School say without the WAPP program they would never have been exposed to the type of work or opportunities they now have.

“I would have never thought about coming here,” said Hayleigh Pigg, a Hardin County High School senior. “I didn’t see myself here, but because of him, I do. I like the outlook and what it could be.”

Members of the Hardin County School Board told us the program began in January, and as of Monday morning, more local businesses have joined.