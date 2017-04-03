Warm and Dry For Tuesday

Weather Update – 10:30 p.m. Monday

Mostly cloudy skies will gradually become clearer after midnight tonight. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower to middle 50s by sunrise at 6:38 Tuesday morning.

Skies will become clearer on Tuesday with periods of sunshine. Expect a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 70s and even near 80° in some spots but the warm weather won’t last all week! Temperatures could reach the 30s by the weekend bringing a potential for a frost to the area.

We’re also monitoring a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Some thunderstorms could become strong or even severe so stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

