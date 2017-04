WEATHER UPDATE

SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE THROUGH THE REGION TODAY AS LOW PRESSURE MOVES ACROSS MISSOURI AND INTO NORTHERN ILLINOIS. DRY WEATHER SHOULD RETURN TO MUCH OF THE REGION FOR TONIGHT AND TUESDAY. ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM WILL BRING MORE THUNDERSTORMS TO THE REGION STARTING TUESDAY NIGHT AND CONTINUING INTO WEDNESDAY. TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN ABOVE NORMAL FOR TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

