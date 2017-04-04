Scattered Thunderstorms Possible Wednesday

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

Sunny skies and light winds from the southwest have lead to temperatures reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon! We’re expecting the clear skies through the evening but clouds will return towards midnight and into Wednesday morning. A cold front will come through tomorrow bringing windy conditions and scattered thunderstorms. One or two of those thunderstorms may become severe.

TONIGHT

Temperatures will only cool down to the upper 50s and lower 60s with cloudy skies after midnight. Winds from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour will make for a mild night in West Tennessee. Scattered showers will be possible in the early morning on Wednesday when skies become partly to mostly cloudy.

The cold front will move through West Tennessee between the late morning and early afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will form along the boundary in the eastern half of West Tennessee where there is a marginal (1 out of 5) to slight (2 out of 5) risk for severe weather. Some thunderstorms could become strong or even severe with a potential for large hail so stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

