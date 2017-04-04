Accused Black & Decker shooter indicted on 10 attempted murder counts

JACKSON, Tenn. — The man accused of opening fire in August 2016 in the parking lot of a Jackson manufacturing plant has been indicted by a grand jury.

David Allison was indicted Monday by the Madison County grand jury on multiple counts including 10 counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to court documents.

Allison is accused of firing gunshots into several vehicles during the Aug. 25, 2016, shooting outside Stanley Black & Decker in north Jackson before fleeing into the woods. He was arrested a short time later.

Allison is scheduled to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Monday.