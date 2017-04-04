American Heart Assn. spotlights heart disease, stroke with “Go Red for Women” event

JACKSON, Tenn.-It was a packed house at the Carl Perkins Civic Center, Tuesday evening as west Tennesseans took a stand against heart disease.

The American Heart Association hosted its annual “Go Red for Women” event, with a fun night of entertainment, aimed at raising awareness about a very serious subject. Heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths among women each year, more than all cancers combined.

Organizers said this event is all about empowering women to take control.

“They can talk about it, they can get loud, they can talk to other women in their family, their friend groups, their co-workers and say, ‘hey, be pro-active’. If there’s something going on in your body go to the doctor, ask questions,” said Christy Futrell, with the American Heart Association.

The Heart Association said that 80 percent of all cardiac events may be prevented with education and lifestyle changes.