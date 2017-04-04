Gunman in Henderson homicide on the run, Police need your help finding him

HENDERSON, Tenn — A shooting in the middle of the day leaves the Henderson community and investigators searching for answers.

“Officers made the scene on Church (Avenue) and discovered the individual had been shot,” Henderson Police Chief Wilton Cleveland said.

Chief Cleveland said officers first received reports of gunfire on Baughn Street. Minutes later they received another call saying a car crashed one street over with a man inside suffering from three to four gunshots on North Church Avenue.

“It was a verbal argument which escalated from someone standing outside of the vehicle and he shot into the car and the victim drove away,” Cleveland said.

Police said Lamar Anderson was behind the wheel of this car when he clipped a sign and ran head on into a pillar, totaling his black Pontiac. He later died at the hospital.

“We have no reason to believe there are any other suspects besides this one individual,” Cleveland said.

Police have charged 41-year-old Phillip Lee Williams with first degree murder.

Officials searched by air and ground for Williams who is considered armed and dangerous.

“A crime scene like this you don’t rush through it and we have a team in that’s coming to do some advance matching so it could take quite some time,” Cleveland said.

Residents told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News they fear this is only a start to the violence.

“There are no winners in a retaliation situation, so we want people to try and use calmer heads to make sure they let justice prevail and let someone go through the criminal justice system and let them be punished that way,” Cleveland said.

If you have seen Phillip Lee Williams Junior or know where he can be found call Henderson Police at (731) 989-2201.