Jackson police ask public to help ID armed robbery suspects

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are asking for input from the public as they work to identify two suspects in an armed robbery at a gas station.

Two men entered the Valero convenience store located at 2089 Hollywood Drive just after midnight April 1 and robbed the clerk of an undetermined amount of cash, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department. One of the men was reportedly armed with a handgun.

The suspects were captured on surveillance video. Police describe them as black males, one wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black hat and white sunglasses. The other man had a fade haircut and was wearing a purple jogging suit and tan boots.

Police say the two were last seen driving south on Hollywood Drive in a newer model, maroon colored Chevy sedan.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or has other information in the case is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).

You can also leave a tip at www.jmcrimestoppers.org or text CRIMES (274637) and enter agency keyword “tips 911” along with your tip.