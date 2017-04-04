Mugshots : Madison County : 4/03/17 – 4/04/17 April 4, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/13Teerika Settles Assault. resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Savon Oliver Schedule II & VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Rocky Snider Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13Ralph Holley False imprisonment, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Nicholas Young Contributing to delinquency of a child, falsification of drug test result, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13Lamonte Womack Evading, simple assault, resisting arrest, trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13Joseph Moss Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13Jackson Ashbaugh Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Frederick Davis Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Christy Hunt Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Candace Manley Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Bryan Oldham Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13Andre Robinson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/03/17 and 7 a.m. on 4/04/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore