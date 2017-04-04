Mugshots : Madison County : 4/03/17 – 4/04/17

1/13 Teerika Settles Assault. resisting stop/arrest

2/13 Savon Oliver Schedule II & VI drug violations

3/13 Rocky Snider Violation of probation

4/13 Ralph Holley False imprisonment, vandalism

5/13 Nicholas Young Contributing to delinquency of a child, falsification of drug test result, schedule VI drug violations

6/13 Lamonte Womack Evading, simple assault, resisting arrest, trespass

7/13 Joseph Moss Failure to appear

8/13 Jackson Ashbaugh Violation of community corrections

9/13 Frederick Davis Violation of parole

10/13 Christy Hunt Violation of probation

11/13 Candace Manley Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/13 Bryan Oldham Driving on revoked/suspended license

13/13 Andre Robinson Violation of community corrections



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/03/17 and 7 a.m. on 4/04/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.