No charges for Jackson police officer in deadly Pathways shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — A grand jury has declined to charge a Jackson police officer in the November shooting death of a man at a mental health clinic.

The Madison County grand jury on Monday declined to authorize any charges against the officer in the Thanksgiving Day 2016 shooting death of Don Fitzgerald White at Pathways, according to a release from District Attorney General Jerry Woodall.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation recently completed their investigation into the shooting and presented their evidence to the grand jury Monday.

White, 45, was shot by a Jackson police officer and later died after he reportedly stabbed a Pathways Behavioral Health Services employee multiple times. The employee survived the attack.