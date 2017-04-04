Students witness affects of drinking and driving with mock crash demonstration

DYER, Tenn.-West Tennessee students witness the affects of drinking and driving in a setting that is as real as possible.

Tuesday, students from area schools watched as student actors demonstrated a “mock crash” at Gibson County High School in Dyer and how making the choice to get behind the wheel after drinking can change lives forever.

“Really affected me, you know that could be my sister you know, what if that was my mom. it’s just really emotional,” said Liz Hunt, an 11th grader.

“By seeing this and making it realistic, it makes it hit them harder and makes them understand that drinking and driving is a bad thing,” said Principal Jim Hughes of Gibson County High School.

First responders from Gibson County and a LifeFlight helicopter from Vanderbilt Medical Center participated in Tuesday’s demonstration.