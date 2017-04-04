Weakley Co. deputies search for suspect in thefts from hunting cabins

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A suspect accused of stealing more than $25,000 from hunting cabins has investigators asking for help in bringing him into custody.

After nearly two months of investigation, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department said they have a lead in multiple break-ins in the northeastern part of the county, issuing arrest warrants for Darrin Walton, a former Weakley County resident.

“The cases started back in the early part of February,” Sgt. Marty Plunk said. “We had a couple different hunting cabins and secondary homes that were broken into.”

Stolen items included televisions, bed linens, food items, a four-wheeler and a tractor.

“Through our investigation, we were working on a vehicle description we had from the neighbors, and we also had another vehicle that had been stolen nearby,” Sgt. Plunk said.

Investigators said after a police chase in Montgomery County, one of the suspects was arrested, which has helped lead them to Walton.

“There was a chase with Darrin Walton and this other individual, and he, Darrin, got away and the other individual did not,” Plunk said.

Sgt. Plunk is urging the community to be cautious and to call local authorities if they see Walton.

“I would say that Darrin is an excitable person right now because of the situation,” Sgt. Plunk said.

Deputies believe Walton may be hiding in Weakley, Montgomery or Dickson counties.

He is currently charged with multiple counts of theft, including one count over $25,000.