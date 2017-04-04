Weakley County Backpack Program to keep kids fed wraps up school year

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Weakley County Backpack Program wrapped up for the school year with its last packing day Tuesday.

The Dresden Rotary Club started the program seven years ago. It has since grown into a county-wide effort, with volunteers from every city coming to stuff food bags for children who may not have enough food when they’re not at school on the weekend.

“We deliver. We have a local trucking company that brings an 18-wheeler tomorrow morning,” program president Colin Johnson said. “We load all the food on the truck. It’s delivered to every school in the county. And right now we are serving about 300 students.”

Organizers say they are working on a way to continue serving the kids throughout the summer. The program will pick back up in September.