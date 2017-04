WEATHER UPDATE

THE MID-SOUTH IS IN BETWEEN SYSTEMS TODAY WITH DRY WEATHER AND ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES. THE NEXT SYSTEM WILL BRING A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS TO THE REGION LATER TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY. BREEZY CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED WEDNESDAY. SHOWERS WILL LINGER FOR THE END OF THE WORK WEEK. SOME SPOTS NEAR THE TENNESSEE RIVER WILL SEE LOWS IN THE 30S THURSDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT. THE WEEKEND WILL BE DRY WITH WARMING TEMPERATURES.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com