‘Chicken Salad Chick’ restaurant opens on Vann Drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new restaurant officially opened its doors Wednesday in north Jackson.

Chicken Salad Chick hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning outside its new location at 1128 Vann Drive.

Diners started lining up outside the restaurant Tuesday night. The first guest won chicken salad every week for an entire year. The next 99 guests got chicken salad every month for a year.

The Auburn, Alabama-based casual restaurant chain aims to be “a place all chicken salad lovers can find something they enjoy,” according to their website.