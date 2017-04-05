DA weighs in on massive Decatur Co. fentanyl bust

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — After a traffic stop led to a shocking drug bust Tuesday on Interstate 40, the district attorney talks about the impact of the find.

According to District Attorney General Matt Stowe, the Drug Task Force was able to seize 10 kilos of the dangerous drug fentanyl. Stowe says the potential street value of the drugs is around $13 million.

“It’s extremely dangerous,” Stowe said. “The amount of fentanyl we took off the streets yesterday was enough to kill every man, woman and child in all of West Tennessee — and there still would have been some left over.”

Richardo Ernesto Gomez Jr. and Kristian Lee Torres, both of Texas, were arrested and are being held in the Decatur County Detention Center.

Stowe says he’s proud of his team and hopes this bust shows that the Drug Task Force is a commodity for the state of Tennessee.