Family, friends mourn loss of man killed in Henderson shooting

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Close friends and family describe Lamar Anderson as a man who turned his life around for his family, particularly his daughter who was just born last year.

“Crazy — it was just crazy,” one friend said. “Just sitting out here talking to a friend and all of a sudden he’s gunned down, for no reason.”

Here on Braughn Street, witnesses who asked we not identify them say Anderson was hanging out with friends before work.

“Like a normal day,” another friend said. “Usual people you see every day. Then all of a sudden a man’s gunned down.”

Anderson’s close friends say the gunman, who police have identified as Phillip Lee Williams, 41, reached into Anderson’s car and fired multiple gunshots. Somehow Anderson made it to nearby North Church Avenue where his black Pontiac crashed into a pillar. He later died at the hospital.

According to Henderson Police Chief Wilton Cleveland, Williams is still on the run. Anyone with information of his whereabouts could get a $500 reward from Crime Stoppers.

Friends say the shooting stemmed from an argument that went too far.

Off camera, Anderson’s girlfriend of six years and the mother of his 1-year-old daughter says he was a good man who had turned his life around for his family.

“Be strong and keep his memory alive,” she said. “And know that that he would want them to go on and keep living. And know that he would love to be there to see her grow up.”

Henderson police have issued an arrest warrant for Williams on a count of first-degree murder. If you have seen Williams or know where he can be found, call Henderson police at 731-989-2201.