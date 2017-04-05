Fans meet the Generals as team prepares for season home opener

JACKSON, Tenn.-In less than 24 hours, “play ball” will be yelled to open the season for the Jackson Generals.

Wednesday night, fans had the opportunity to “Meet the Team” and coaches before that first pitch.

Englewood Baptist Church hosted the ‘meet and greet’ session, a time for pictures and autographs with the Arizona Diamondbacks double-A team.

One local dad said it was great for the kids to get to meet the players in person.

“Well, it’s just good for the kids to interact, you know them on the field, but they never get to talk to them. Here, they get an autograph and talk to them, you know, so, they think it’s really, really cool,” said baseball fan Brad Davis.

First pitch goes out Thursday evening at 6:05 at The Ballpark at Jackson as the team begins a five-game homestand, taking on the Birmingham Barons.