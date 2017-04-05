Generals ready for opening day

JACKSON, Tenn — With opening day one day away for the Jackson Generals, the team is more than ready to get out there and compete with hopes of winning back-to-back Southern League championships.

New manager J.R. House described the team he has this season and how winning can help motivate the ball club.

“We have a good amount of prospects on our team, so ideally first and foremost we have to develop those guys into future big leaguer’s,” House said. “Secondarily we like to win, you know it brings the best out of everyone, it makes the clubhouse have more chemistry and it’s just a good place to be, be able to come to the yard every day when you’re winning it’s enjoyable.”

After spending a little over a month in spring training, the team is ready to face off against some new opponents, just ask first baseman Kevin Crome.

“Really excited to get out of spring training, I guess you can kind of relate it to a football team when they’re doing scrimmages against themselves for weeks and weeks and they’re just ready to hit someone else,” Crome said. “You know we’ve been in spring training over a month and a half now so we’re ready to get out there and just start playing games and get the season going.”

The Generals open up a five game home stand Thursday against the Birmingham Barons.