Jury selection begins for first suspect’s trial in Holly Bobo case

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Jury selection for the trial of one of the men accused in the death and disappearance of Holly Bobo began Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of potential jurors were summoned to report to the Hardin County Courthouse.

No cameras were allowed in the courtroom, but suspect Zach Adams was present for the first day of selection.

Adams is charged with kidnapping, raping and killing Bobo. She first went missing April 13, 2011.

Adams’ trial was originally scheduled to begin this week but was delayed three months by Judge Creed McGinley.

The Bobo family was not present for jury selection.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office said they’re preparing for tight security for the trial, and those picked will be under close surveillance. County leaders said they’re responsible for the security it will take to cover the courthouse once the trial begins. However, Decatur County pays for the cost of jurors and the rest of the trial.

Jurors will be notified about serving July 6. The trial for Zach Adams is scheduled to begin July 10.

There are two other suspects in the case. A trial date has not been set for Dylan Adams, Zach’s brother. Jason Autry has also not been given a date. However, the judge said Autry’s case may not go to trial, but he hasn’t said why.