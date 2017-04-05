Local dance team shows off moves as they prepare to compete in national championship

JACKSON, Tenn.-A local dance team is preparing to compete in a national championship this weekend. Wednesday night, they revealed some of the dance routines they hope will wow the judges.

Supporters were on hand as Jackson’s own “Eye of the Storm” presented its end of the year showcase at Glory Gymnastics Center in north Jackson. The eight-member team was one of three programs that represented Tennessee at the 2016 World Championships.

Organizers said the team learns so much more than dancing to compete against other teams.

“We try to teach more then dance in the sport, to carry lifelong lessons, discipline, accountability, things that they can take with them when they’re grown and can look back on this sport,” said Travis Franklin, coach of “Eye of the Storm”.

The team will leave Friday to compete in the “One Up” National Championship in Atlanta this Saturday and Sunday.