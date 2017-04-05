Mugshots : Madison County : 4/04/17 – 4/05/17 April 5, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/22Nathan Ripley Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/22Ricderrius Long No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 3/22Holly Mayo Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/22Toni Rose Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 5/22Taneshia Crisp Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/22Quineshia Townsel No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 7/22Quartez McNeal Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/22Phillip Haynes Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/22Margaret Parks Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/22Logan Gage Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/22Kenyatta Brawner Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 12/22Javorris Long Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/22Javonya Long Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/22Jamal Bishop Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/22Teerika Settles Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/22Hunter Stroud Hold for investigation Show Caption Hide Caption 17/22Glenn Dawson Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 18/22Erica Kidd Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 19/22Dausie Walker Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 20/22Christy Goff Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 21/22Antonio Brawner Resisting stop/arrest, criminal trespass, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 22/22Alicia Jones No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/04/17 and 7 a.m. on 4/05/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore