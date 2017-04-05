Murder suspect accused of beheading victim to undergo further mental evaluation

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A man charged with first-degree murder, arson and abuse of a corpse appeared Wednesday morning in court after undergoing a mental evaluation.

Attorney Sam Hinson filed a motion in February for Buddy Ray Small to be tested at Pathways. The results of that mental evaluation have been put on hold.

“What Pathways will do is they’ll do basically an initial evaluation to see if more is needed, so Pathways said, yeah, more is needed,” Hinson said.

According to court papers, Small is accused of killing 31-year-old William Jack Ferguson, cutting off his head and setting a mobile home on fire.

After Small’s initial evaluation, Pathways felt he needed to undergo more testing before the final results are revealed. Pathways recommended he complete a 30-day inpatient evaluation with Western Mental Health Institute.

“Under this one, he’ll be monitored 24 hours a day, and he’ll be in close proximity to therapists and things of that nature,” Hinson said.

Hinson says an additional evaluation is a crucial part of the case. “From a defensive standpoint, that we cover all our basis that we do a full and complete investigation to make sure that Mr. Small, if a trial is in his future, he’s competent to stand one.”

Pathways won’t say why they made the recommendation. “They just indicated based on their evaluation they felt it was important for him to get a further and more detailed evaluation,” Hinson said. “As to the details of those evaluations, I’m not certain at this time.”

Small’s attorney said pending the results of the mental evaluation they may look into filing a bond reduction motion.

Small is scheduled to appear May 17 for a status hearing.