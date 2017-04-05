Potential witness in athlete’s death says he was targeted

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A potential witness in the fatal shooting of a high school football player in East Tennessee has testified he became a target after he was questioned by Knoxville police in the case.

The Knoxville News Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2oDwFQW ) reports 21-year-old Larry Eugene North testified Wednesday in Knox County Criminal Court against his friend, 22-year-old Richard Gregory Williams III. Williams is charged with trying to kill North to punish him for speaking with police in the December 2015 shooting death of Fulton High School sophomore Zaevion Dobson.

Williams and another friend are charged with killing the 15-year-old Dobson.

North gave no indication what he told police about the Dobson shooting, and the judge has blocked jurors from knowing which case North discussed with investigators.

Under cross-examination, North said the face of the person who shot him was cloaked by darkness and a hoodie the shooter wore.