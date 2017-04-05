Tennessee bill to declare God as source of liberty advances

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — After previously voting the bill down, a House panel has advanced legislation to amend the state constitution to say that God is the source of Tennesseans’ liberties.

The House Civil Justice Subcommittee voted Wednesday to advance the measure sponsored by Republican Rep. Micah Van Huss of Jonesborough.

The bill failed in the same subcommittee last month. But the panel agreed to a motion to reconsider it.

The proposed addition to the Tennessee Constitution would read: “We recognize that our liberties do not come from governments, but from almighty God.”

Amending the Tennessee constitution is a lengthy process. Proposed changes must pass by a majority during one two-year General Assembly, and then pass by at last two-thirds in the next, and then be approved by voters in a gubernatorial election year.