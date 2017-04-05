Weather derails New Mexico governor’s trip to Tennessee

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Gov. Susana Martinez’s quick trip Tennessee has been derailed by weather.

The governor’s office confirmed that Martinez was unable to make the trip to Nashville to speak at a law enforcement conference hosted by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The two-term Republican governor’s flight was delayed due to weather and as a result she didn’t go.

Martinez had been invited as part of an effort to encourage women to take up leadership roles in public safety.

A former prosecutor and the nation’s only Latina governor, Martinez would have joined officials from Minnesota, Michigan and elsewhere for the conference.