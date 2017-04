WEATHER UPDATE

A STRONG STORM SYSTEM WILL TRACK THROUGH THE MID-MISSISSIPPI VALLEY TODAY. A COLD FRONT WILL QUICKLY PUSH ACROSS THE AREA WITH SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOPING OVER THE EASTERN SECTIONS OF THE MID-SOUTH THIS AFTERNOON. A FEW STORMS COULD BE SEVERE. WINDY CONDITIONS WILL DEVELOP TODAY AND CONTINUE THROUGH THURSDAY AS COOLER AIR RUSHES IN. SHOWERS WILL ALSO LINGER ACROSS MAINLY EASTERN SECTIONS THROUGH THURSDAY. COOL TEMPERATURES WILL PREVAIL THROUGH THE END OF THE WEEK AND MORNING LOWS WILL DIP INTO THE 30S NEAR THE TENNESSEE RIVER BOTH FRIDAY AND SATURDAY MORNINGS. THE WEEKEND WILL BE DRY WITH WARMING TEMPERATURES.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com