Windy Conditions Expected Today & Tonight

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. Wednesday

Very little rain occurred across West Tennessee this afternoon, but more showers will be possible later on the evening and overnight. It looks as though our threat for severe weather has passed by once again. Now onto the winds…

A Wind Advisory is in effect for 12 counties (Lake, Obion, Weakley, Dyer, Gibson, Lauderdale, Crockett, Tipton, Haywood, Madison, Shelby, and Fayette counties) in West Tennessee until 10 o’clock tonight. Wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour are possible which could make driving difficult for SUVs and other large profile vehicles. We may even see isolated power outages as a result from falling tree limbs.

TONIGHT

Windy conditions will persist past 10 p.m. tonight as an area of low pressure skirts by the Mid-South. Scattered showers will be possible overnight but thunderstorms are unlikely. Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 40s by sunrise at 6:35 a.m. Thursday.

Clearer skies will gradually return to West Tennessee throughout the day on Thursday though conditions will remain windy at times. High temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s tomorrow will make it a “cool” day. Plus, a frost is possible later on this week so stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

