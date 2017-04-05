Women’s D-League coming to Jackson soon

JACKSON, Tenn — Come this June, the Jackson Generals won’t be the only professional team playing in the city of Jackson. Today the Tennessee Storm announced they would be bringing a women’s D-League team to the area.

Ashley Shields, the Storm’s franchise player attended Southwest Tennessee Community College and was drafted by the Detroit Shock with the number eight pick back in 2007. With that pick she also became the first woman to be drafted out of a junior college. Shields believe’s big time talent will make its way to Jackson.

“You know just trying to involve this around the WNBA, and even overseas and the summer league and bringing this together as one,” Shields said. “Like it will be an amazing thing and once everybody catch on to this, WNBA, overseas, FIBA, you know I think it’s going to hit.”

The VP of Media Operations, Reggie Walker talked about why everyone in Jackson should be excited about the Storm.

“Every sports entity in Jackson or Tennessee should be working together to put these women on display and to give something else for family’s to come to and be involved in,” Walker said. “If you don’t know what’s going on, you better catch up, the storm is coming.”

The Storm’s first game will be June 16th, with games to follow on the 17th and 18th.