‘Clothesline Project’ provides creative outlet for those affected by violence

JACKSON, Tenn. — Each April during Crime Victims Awareness Week, Tennessee Correctional Services hangs a unique tribute in a local park.

The Clothesline Project serves as an outlet for women affected by violence to tell their stories by designing shirts.

Before it was taken down due to the weather, about 50 decorated shirts hung on a clothesline to raise awareness about violence against women.

TCS usually gets 250 shirts submitted each year for the display.

“Those shirts are done by survivors, they’re done by children, they’re done by family and friends — anyone who wants to tell the story of someone that has been touched by violence in their lives, including their own,” said Stacy Miller with Tennessee Correctional Services.

This the sixth year the Clothesline Project has been on display in Jackson.