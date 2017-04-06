Couple of Chilly Nights to Come

Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. Thursday

A few isolated showers are showing up over West Tennessee this evening. Wouldn’t hurt to have an umbrella handy but the chance for rain will last until between 7 and 9pm when clearer skies return.

Though the Wind Advisory has been canceled, winds remain gusty this afternoon! Winds have recently been gusting over 20 miles per hour in Jackson. Calmer conditions are expected tonight but with lighter winds and colder weather, there’s a potential for frost over the next couple of nights.

TONIGHT

Clearing skies and winds from the west at 5 to 10 miles per hour tonight will allow the temperatures to drop to the middle and upper 30s and lower 40s. The colder temperatures are likelier in northwest Tennessee and along the Tennessee River. Patchy frost is possible especially for any areas that drop below 37°F tonight.

Tomorrow will be breezy at times with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour during the morning and early afternoon. Plenty of sunshine is forecast for tomorrow but temperatures may only warm up to the lower and middle 60s for another “cool” day. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

