Davius Prather signs with Bethel University

SAVANNAH, Tenn — Hardin County’s Davius Prather signed his national letter of intent to play football next season at Bethel University. As a Tiger last season, Davis carried the ball 173 times for 850 yards and 18 touchdowns, but he also got things done in the air, throwing for 1,154 yards and 8 touchdowns. The do it all man for Hardin County also registered 19 tackles on with one interception on defense.