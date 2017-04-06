Jackson police investigate shooting at law office, search for suspect

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman is hospitalized after she was shot Thursday morning in downtown Jackson.

According to Jackson police, a 911 call came in at 8:41 a.m. First responders found a woman with a gunshot injury inside a law firm at 449 East Baltimore Street. She was taken by ambulance from the scene. However, her condition is unknown.

More than an hour after the 911 call, officers were still on the scene processing evidence.

Officers had a car pulled over in the parking lot of a nearby Dollar General store but would not confirm if the two scenes were connected.

No one is in custody. Police said they do have a person of interest but no name has been released.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).

