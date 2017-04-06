Jackson Symphony Assn. announces highlights for Jackson Symphony’s 57th season

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Jackson Symphony Association announced the dates for the 57th season of performances of the Jackson Symphony, Thursday. Leaders said the 2017-18 season will offer all the excitement and beauty of last season.

Peter Shannon will begin his fourth season as the artistic director and conductor of the symphony.

He also talked about a change for one of the symphony’s most anticipated annual events, the Starlight Symphony.

“It’s typically been at the end of august just before our season starts and its just so hot as we all know, and humid, so what we’re doing is moving it a month later into October,” said Shannon.

The Jackson Symphony starts its season on September 9.