JMCSS: Crews working to repair water main break at Arlington Elementary School

JACKSON, Tenn.-Crews are busy working into the night after a water main break was discovered at Arlington Elementary School early Thursday evening.

In a statement leaders with the Jackson-Madison County School District told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News district crews are making every effort to repair the break and restore water to the facility. They said if water cannot be restored prior to the start of school Friday morning, parents will be notified of the school closure for the day.

Arlington parents are encouraged to make alternative plans for their students in the event of school closure on Friday, April 7.