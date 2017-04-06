Mugshots : Madison County : 4/05/17 – 4/06/17

1/13 Taylor Dickerson No charges entered

2/13 Shirley Berry DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license, hit-and-run property damage

3/13 Jenica Clayton Simple domestic assault, vandalism

4/13 Laronica Carter Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

5/13 Charles Ames Violation of community corrections

6/13 Olajuwon Barnes Driving while unlicensed

7/13 Michael Bee Miller Aggravated assault

8/13 McArthur Jefferies Assault

9/13 Kelvin Lofton Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/13 Keith Allen Busby Simple domestic assault, vandalism, theft under $500

11/13 Amanda Pittman Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/13 Jacori Bond Fraudulent use of credit/ATM card, theft under $500

13/13 Desiree Brown Failure to appear



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/05/17 and 7 a.m. on 4/06/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.