New documentary on life, career of James “Super” Wolfe unveiled at JSCC

JACKSON, Tenn.-Details surrounding a new documentary highlighting the life of a local radio broadcaster, former athlete and community activist were unveiled Thursday at Jackson State Community College.

Greg Hammond, owner of SBL Media, LLC answered questions about his new documentary, “Made in Marianna: The Legend of “Super Wolfe.” It took Hammond more than 3 years to complete the documentary.

James E. “Super” Wolfe Junior was also in attendance to answer questions and screen the new documentary.

The film chronicles the career of Wolfe and many other aspects of his life.

“In respect of where you have been in life, you know, you can do things and you can be creative and you can get things done, just believe in yourself, have faith in God and just believe in yourself and everything will be alright,” said Wolfe.

The event was sponsored by the Jackson State Community College Communication Club.