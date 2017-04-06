Quality Deer Management Assn. hold crawfish boil at Fairground Park

JACKSON, Tenn.-Hunters from around West Tennessee gathered to dine on some great crawfish at Jackson’s Fairgrounds Park, Thursday night.

During the event, people were served with crawfish and fun. After the dinner, there was an auction to sell many great prizes and give donations. The event was sponsored by Quality Deer Management Association, which educates people on deer hunting and how to manage it.

“We’re all about educating people about quality deer management which is , what to plant, how to plant it, where to plant, which deer to shoot and how to get young people and new people into the sport of hunting,” said Brad Davis, president of the West Tennessee Chapter of QDMA.

More than 100 people were in attendance Thursday night.