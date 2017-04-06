Students get preview of 40th annual Makin’ Music at Freed Hardeman

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Kids from across West Tennessee get the first peek into a tradition at Freed Hardeman University. Makin’ Music is back for its 40th anniversary, and the campus is celebrating in a big way.

To kick off the weekend of performances, kids from across West Tennessee got to see the show for themselves.

Nearly 2,000 kids packed into Lloyd Auditorium. This year, the university is bringing alumni back to campus as well.

Those who come to the show said it’s amazing to see what students can do.

Lee Hibbett is a current professor, an alumnus and will help host part of the show this year. “They get all decked out in costumes and makeup, and it’s just a lot of fun for everybody, and this show is basically student-led, student-run,” Hibbett said.

There will be three shows featuring five social clubs. Performances will take place Friday night and then again Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.

The trophy for best musical performance will be given out Saturday night.