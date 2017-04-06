UPDATE: Woman dies after law office shooting; police ID victim & suspect

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police have identified the woman killed and the suspected shooter in a Thursday morning shooting at a downtown law office.

Shurnue Bratton, 60, of Jackson, a recently terminated employee, has been arrested in the shooting, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

Betsy Raines, 60, of Jackson, was shot and later died.

Police say a 911 call came in around 8:40 a.m. First responders reportedly found Raines with a gunshot wound inside Casey, Simmons and Bryant law office at 449 East Baltimore Street.

They say Raines’ car was also missing.

Raines was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and later died. She was pronounced dead at 11:50 a.m.

Shortly after the shooting, police found her vehicle abandoned in a downtown parking lot.

Bratton was quickly developed as a person of interest. Police stopped her around 11:15 a.m. as she walked along East Main Street and took her into custody, according to the release.

Police say further investigation determined Bratton was responsible for the shooting and for taking Raines’ car.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are working with the district attorney’s office to determine appropriate charges, according to the release.

Anyone with information is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).