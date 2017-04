WEATHER UPDATE

COOL HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD INTO THE REGION THROUGH THE END OF THE WEEK. EXPECT COOLER WEATHER AND CLEARING SKIES. FROST IS POSSIBLE TONIGHT AND ESPECIALLY FRIDAY NIGHT OVER EASTERN SECTIONS OF THE MID-SOUTH. DRY CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE WEEKEND AND TEMPERATURES WILL WARM AS WINDS TURN SOUTHERLY. THE NEXT CHANCE FOR RAIN WILL OCCUR LATE MINDAY INTO TUESDAY AS A COLD FRONT MOVES THROUGH.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

