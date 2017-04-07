BREAKING–Five dead in Henry Co. mobile home fire

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office confirms five people are dead in an early morning mobile home fire.

Sheriff Monte Belew says the fire started a little before midnight Thursday at a mobile home on Highway 119.

He says investigators are still on the scene of the fire.

The sheriff’s office says more information will be released later today, including the names of the victims.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as more information on this story becomes available throughout the day.