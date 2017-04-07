Early morning shooting at the Rodeway Inn ruled self defense

JACKSON, Tenn. — Evidence markers scatter the scene at the Rodeway Inn in West Jackson, Friday morning, where the Jackson Police Department say they responded to a call around 8:30.

“When we arrived, a male gunshot victim was being transported to a local hospital,” said Deputy Chief Tyreece Miller of the Jackson Police Department.

A room on the second floor of the motel is where police say the victim was initially shot, causing him to run around the building bleeding, and onlookers say, they cannot believe something like this would happen at this time of day.

But police say the man shot outside room 114 was the one who actually prompted the violence, and the 29-year-old man inside the room, who they say pulled the trigger, was defending himself.

“Usually its a safe area out here, but its a high traffic area so; its just shocking for something like this to happen in broad day,” said Jackson resident, Clarence Cerrie.

Police told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, the man who was shot was seriously injured but is expected to be okay. Officers said, at the advice of the District Attorney General’s Office, the gunman who was being held for questioning, has been released and will not be charged.

Residents say, this is not the first time they have heard of problems here.

“I wouldn’t stay in it, myself personally. I wouldn’t,” Cerrie said.

Officers have not said if the man who was shot will face charges once he is released from the hospital.