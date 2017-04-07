Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning Tonight

Weather Update – 2:30 p.m. Friday

A cold night is ahead for West Tennessee with a potential for temperatures to once again drop to the middle and upper 30s by sunrise at 6:23 a.m. Saturday morning. A Frost Advisory and a Freeze Warning has been issued for parts of West Tennessee including Jackson so cover those plants and take the necessary precautions to keep those plants from being harmed by frost tonight!

TONIGHT

Temperatures will start out barely above freezing in parts of West Tennessee near the Tennessee River tomorrow morning with overnight lows in West Tennessee between the middle 30s and lower 40s. However, clouds will move into West Tennessee after midnight and may prevent some cooling allowing a few areas to bottom out in just the 40s. Better to be safe than sorry tonight though if you have plants that need protecting!

Tomorrow and Sunday will be picture perfect with plenty of sunshine! Temperatures will warm up into the 70s both days and may even approach 80°F on Sunday. The winds will increase again on Sunday though, with a cold front approaching West Tennessee on Monday. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

